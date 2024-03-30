Luke and Kayla Durbin of Coshocton will chair Ohio Farm Bureau young farmers program

COSHOCTON − Luke and Kayla Durbin of Coshocton have been named the chair couple for the 2024 Young Agricultural Professionals State Committee of the Ohio Farm Bureau. Tim and Sarah Terrill of Montgomery County are the co-chairs with Carly Fitz of Perry County serving as the secretary.

The program provides leadership development and professional growth opportunities for farm bureau members ages 18 to 35. The program hosts the Winter Leadership Experience, a Washington D.C. leadership experience, and conducts the outstanding young farmer, excellence in agriculture and discussion meet contests.

The Durbins farm full time with their families on grain farms in Tuscarawas and Coshocton counties. In addition, they own and operate Durbin Land and Cattle, raising Simmental cow-calf pairs.

They have participated in various state and national farm bureau events, including the American Farm Bureau annual convention and young farmer and rancher conferences and the Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals Winter Leadership Experience. They are active in the Coshocton County Young Agricultural Professionals program. They could also sit on FFA chapter advisory boards, participate in 4-H endowment and take time to mentor young showmen.

Carly Fitz of Perry County is secretary for the Young Agricultural Professionals State Committee of the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Fitz is a program assistant in professional development at Ohio State University within the John Glenn College of Public Affairs. She is active on her family’s Perry County farm raising sheep, hay and showing cattle. She has participated in several local, state and national farm bureau events, including being a former collegiate farm bureau member and collegiate discussion meet participant. Fitz is pursuing her master’s degree in public administration to study rural economic development and farmland preservation.

Learn more about the Young Agricultural Professionals program at experienceyap.com.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Luke and Kayla Durbin chairing Ohio Farm Bureau young farmers program