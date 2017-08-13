Lukaku scores 2, Man United beats West Ham 4-0 in EPL

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Romelu Lukaku scored twice and Paul Pogba capped an ominous team display with a late long-range goal as Manchester United beat West Ham 4-0 in their opening game of the Premier League season on Sunday.

With Nemanja Matic excelling in central midfield, United looks to have a side that can seriously challenge for its first league title since 2013, Alex Ferguson's final year at the club.

Lukaku finished off a quick counterattack, sparked by Matic's closing-down of an opponent in the center circle, to put United ahead in the 33rd minute. He added a second with a header from Henrikh Mkhitaryan's free kick in the 52nd.

Substitute Anthony Martial ran onto Mkhitaryan's through-ball to slot home a third goal in the 87th and Pogba was given space to curl in from 25 meters.