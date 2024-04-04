Luis Valentino resigns as Coachella Valley Unified School District superintendent

At a special board meeting on Wednesday evening while students and staff are on spring break, the school board at Coachella Valley Unified School District accepted the resignation of Superintendent Luis Valentino, effective June 30, 2024, in a 5-2 vote. The dissidents included Valerie Garcia and Trinidad Arredondo, who were the first to re-enter the boardroom after closed session. Valentino was not in attendance.

"We thank the superintendent for his service," said Joey Acuña Jr, the board president. No further information was shared. The next school board meeting will be held on Thursday, April 11.

His departure comes at a time when the district is grappling with potential teacher layoffs, resulting from expiring federal pandemic relief grants — as well as ongoing turnover in school leadership across California according to a news report from EdSource.

"Serving the students, staff, and community of the Coachella Valley Unified School District alongside a fantastic team of educators has been one of the greatest honors of my career," Valentino said in a release. "I have the greatest respect and admiration for the dedicated staff, outstanding students, and supportive parents and community."

Valentino began his tenure as CVUSD's superintendent on July 1, 2021. His contract of $260,000 was originally set to run through June 30, 2025. He was hired nearly five months after Maria Ganera, the district's first Latina superintendent, abruptly resigned in February 2021 after serving only 19 months in the role. The district paid Ganera $299,485 as part of a settlement for her resignation. She had originally been hired to replace Edwin Gomez, who resigned as superintendent in June 2019 to serve as the deputy superintendent of the Riverside County Office of Education. Prior to Gomez, Darryl Adams served as superintendent from 2011 to 2016, who cited health issues as the reason for his resignation.

Prior to CVUSD, Valentino was the chief academic officer for Portland Public Schools in Oregon. In 2015, he served for three months as superintendent of Albuquerque Public Schools, the largest district in New Mexico. He holds a bachelor's degree in radio, television and film from the University of Texas at Austin; a master's degree in educational technology from Cal State LA; a master's degree in administration from Pepperdine University; and a doctoral degree in education from UCLA. He also completed an advanced leadership program at Harvard University.

CVUSD is comprised of 14 elementary schools, three middle schools, four high schools and one adult school. The school district serves roughly 16,455 students, including about 92% who qualify as socioeconomically disadvantaged, according to state data from the 2022-23 school year. Geographically, it covers Coachella, Thermal, Mecca, as well as the Salton Sea and Oasis areas.

This is a developing story.

Previous reporting by Andrew L. John was used in this story.

