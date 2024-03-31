Luis Suarez scores, makeshift Inter Miami team (minus Messi) ties New York City FC 1-1

Argentine star Lionel Messi and team co-owner David Beckham watched from field level suites Saturday night as a makeshift Inter Miami lineup played against New York City FC with passion and purpose that were missing the previous weekend in a rout by New York’s other team, the Red Bulls.

It wasn’t enough to pull off a home victory, the men in pink settled for a 1-1 tie, but coach Tata Martino was in a much better mood than he was a week earlier. The team remains in second place in the Eastern Conference with three wins, two losses and two ties.

“The team had new life and intensity, so I was satisfied with the effort and the game,” Martino said. “Certainly, the weather conditions in New York were atypical, but the reality is both teams had to deal with that, and both teams had players missing. I had never felt in the nine months that I’ve been here the disappointment that I felt leaving that game last Saturday.

“That is why I was pleased with what the team did in this game. We played well, created lots of chances and I feel the New York City goalkeeper was the man of the match. We wanted to win, but I did detect a big change in our intensity.”

There was concern, with the opening leg of the Champions Cup quarterfinal against Mexico’s Monterrey looming next Wednesday, that Inter Miami would rest starters and overlook the game Saturday against an NYC team that is second-to-last in the East with just one win. Neither happened.

Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba all played the full 90 minutes. Martino explained that they had plenty of time to rest all week. He added that Messi’s and Nico Freire’s availability for the Monterrey game Wednesday will be decided on Tuesday, after three more days of evaluation.

Messi missed his third game in row with a hamstring injury.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi looks from his seat in the first half of an MLS match against New York City FC at Chase Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

“The game Wednesday is against a very important team, but we have to think of the whole year, not just one game and we don’t want to take unnecessary risk,” Martino said. “If we have to, we will wait a bit longer. I am not saying they are out, just saying we need to keep evaluating them.”

Suarez lived up to his “El Pistolero” (The Gunslinger) nickname, scoring his team-leading seventh goal of the year on a header from the center of the box off a Julian Gressel free kick in the 14th minute. It was Suarez’s fifth goal in seven MLS games and his seventh goal overall, including the two he scored in Champions Cup games. He also leads Miami with five assists.

Pink fireworks filled the night sky above the north stands as the passionate “La Familia” supporter groups and the rest of the near-sellout crowd celebrated Suarez’s goal.

Miami maintained the lead for 20 minutes until NYCFC got the equalizer from Alonso Martinez, the Costa Rican making his first MLS start. A rare miscue by Alba exposed Busquets, playing out of position at center back, and New York took advantage. Martinez fired a shot from the right side of the box to the center of the goal past Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender.

A growing injury list forced Martino to go with a makeshift backline that included Busquets dropping from midfield to left center back. Martino said although Busquets hasn’t played center back much throughout his career, he had been called upon to drop back at times with Barcelona, and he is good at delivering the ball from the back and organizing the players around him.

Also, Ryan Sailor made his first start this season at right center back, and newly signed right back Marcelo “Chelo” Weigandt made his debut just days after arriving from Argentina’s Boca Juniors.

What we learned from the game…

Weigandt Impressed in his Debut

Weigandt, 24, made an immediate impact in a position that had been a weak spot since the March 4 departure of former team captain DeAndre Yedlin, who was traded to FC Cincinnati. The newcomer, wearing No. 57, looked comfortable on the ball from the opening whistle and was integral in the buildup from the back all night.

Inter Miami defender Marcelo Weigandt (57) runs with the ball in the first half of an MLS match against New York City FC at Chase Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

“We had high expectations for him, and he exceeded those, considering it was his first game and he adapted to playing next to two central defenders who had never even played together themselves,” Martino said of Weigandt. “So, I thought Marcelo had a very impressive performance.”

Ryan Sailor Stepped Up

Sailor, who had made just one brief appearance this season, off the bench against New York Red Bulls last weekend, made the most of his opportunity on Saturday. He made good decisions, had a few timely blocks, and pushed the ball forward into the attack.

He was called into duty became among the starters missing from Saturday’s lineup were center back Nico Freire (hamstring), center back Sergiy Kryvtsov (hamstring), center back Tomas Aviles (upper leg) and midfielder Fede Redondo (knee).

“He played a very smart game, very attentive to go deep when the forwards were coming at him, he anticipated well, and had a good game,” Martino said. “That is what the players who play few minutes have to do when they get their chance. This response is what we expect from the whole roster, and Ryan, who had not played too many minutes did very well.”

Suarez Delivered Again

Suarez took a team-high seven shots, six of them in the box. A few sailed high and wide. A few others were saved by New York keeper Matthew Freese.

He played so well that Leo Campana never came off the bench. Martino explained that he didn’t feel this was a game that suited a two-forward formation, and Suarez played so well he did not deserve to be subbed out.

The Future is Bright

Martino made a point to praise rookie Yannick Bright and teenager David Ruiz, both of whom started in the midfield. Their energy and assertiveness made a big difference.

“Bright had given us a good feeling in the preseason, we know he was a player who would compete well, he is very good technically,” Martino said. “Pairing Yannick with David and Diego Gomez gave us a midfield that was very intense, played well, and that was a big reason we played well. David can play different positions and he adapts well playing as a starter or off the bench. For his age, it’s impressive.”

Inter Miami midfielder Yannick Bright heads the ball in front of New York City midfielder Santiago Rodríguez (10) in the first half of an MLS match at Chase Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Martino concluded by saying setting aside the result, the fact that so many young players performed well leaves him quite satisfied.