Luis A. Santos of Camden dies more than a year after assault

CAMDEN - A city man has died from injuries he received during a violent robbery more than a year ago.

Luis A. Santos, 48, was found unconscious near Baird Boulevard and Langham Avenue around 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2023, said the Camden County Prosecutor's Office..

The assault victim was taken from the Parkside neighborhood to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he died on the night of March 4, the prosecutor's office said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Tanner Ogilvie at 856-650-6398 and Camden County Police Detective Jake Siegfried at 609-820-3537.

