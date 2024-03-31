Luis Campusano, Ha-Seong Kim hit 3-run homers, Padres rout Giants 13-4 for 4-game split

San Diego Padres' Luis Campusano, right, is congratulated by Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) after Campusano hit a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, March 31, 2024, in San Diego. The Padres won 13-4. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luis Campusano and Ha-Seong Kim hit three-run homers, and the San Diego Padres routed the San Francisco Giants 13-4 Sunday for an opening four-game split.

Patrick Bailey had a run-scoring passed ball and Manny Machado an RBI double in a five-run first inning. Campusano followed with a drive into the first-row seats near the right-field foul pole off Daulton Jeffries (0-1), who made his first big league start since 2022.

Campusano added a run-scoring single for his fourth RBI, and Machado drove in three runs. Wearing camouflage uniform's on the season's first Military Sunday, the Padres out-hit the Giants 16-5.

Kim homered into the second deck of the Western Metal Supply Co. building beyond the left-field wall for a 9-0 lead in the second.

Four of the first-inning runs were unearned after shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald misplayed Xander Bogaerts' leadoff grounder for an error.

Pedro Avila (1-0) allowed two runs and one hits in three innings to win in relief of Michael King, who gave up two runs and two hits in four innings with seven walks — two more than his previous career high.

Jeffries, a 28-year-old right-hander, made his first big league appearance since May 18, 2022, with Oakland. He gave up nine runs — five earned — and nine hits in two innings, throwing 37 of 55 pitches for strikes.

Jeffries had his second Tommy John surgery in September 2022. His first was in April 2017.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 1B Wilmer Flores toppled head first over the upper railing of the Padres dugout at full-speed while stretching for a foul ball. Flores was on the dugout floor of the dugout for several minutes while being tended to by both Giants and Padres athletic trainers. Giants manager Bob Melvin went over to check on him, putting him in the Padres dugout momentarily for the first time since he left to manage the Giants after last season. Flores left the game after the first inning with a bruised right shoulder.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Keaton Winn takes the mound on Monday in the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Padres: RHP Matt Waldron will be on the hill on Monday to begin a three-game set hosting the St. Louis Cardinals.

