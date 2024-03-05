Lufthansa subsidiary SWISS expands board, appoints new CFO

The Lufthansa logo can be seen on a sign in Terminal 1 of Frankfurt airport. Boris Roessler/dpa

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), which is owned by Lufthansa, will expand its three-member management board effective May 1 by adding a chief operating officer.

Oliver Buchhofer, presently head of operations, has been appointed to fill the position. SWISS has also appointed Dennis Weber as chief financial officer. He is presently head of investor relations at the Lufthansa Group, and will assume his new duties on May 1.

Weber succeeds Markus Binkert, who will leave the company at the end of May.