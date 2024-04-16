Lufthansa just got its first Airbus A350 fit with its upgraded Allegris cabin — which will soon include first class with a double bed. See inside.

Lufthansa is launching its new "Allegris" cabin on Airbus A350 planes starting in May.

Allegris represents a new era of comfort for Lufthansa and will initially serve Canada and the US.

The double bed-equipped first class suite will not deploy until late 2024 due to supplier delays.

After seven years of developments, Germany's flag carrier is finally launching a long-overdue cabin upgrade.

On Sunday, Lufthansa Airlines CEO Jens Ritter announced on LinkedIn the delivery of the airline's first-ever Allegris-equipped airplane — an Airbus A350, registered D-AIXT and nicknamed Leipzig.

The airline said it would start flying the A350 and Allegris on select flights to North America in May, first to Vancouver and then to Toronto.

While we wait for LH9851 to touch down at @MUC_Airport, here is a special fact about today's ferry flight: this flight is operated with 17 % Sustainable Aviation Fuel! 🌱✈️#SAF #SustainableAviationFuel #WeAreLufthansa #A350 pic.twitter.com/1RoWe3RdE3 — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) April 13, 2024

Lufthansa told the Runway Girl Network on Monday that these routes would be part of "the introductory phase, lasting several months." Routes to the US — the first planned to Chicago — are set to begin by "late summer 2024," the airline told RTN.

The rollout will touch economy, premium economy, and business class. A first-class cabin is also planned, but Lufthansa told RTN that supplier challenges have delayed its launch until late 2024.

Lufthansa did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Here's a closer look at Lufthansa's new Allegris cabin design, featuring everything from double beds to minibars.

Lufthansa first announced Allegris in 2017, but at the time planned to launch the new cabin on the Boeing 777X — not the A350.

A Lufthansa Airbus A350 airplane, which is set to sport the new Allegris cabin. CHRISTOF STACHE via Getty Images

Boeing's yet-to-be-certified 777-9 was expected to fly commercially by 2020, but yearslong production problems have delayed that at least five years to 2025.

Lufthansa has shifted Allegris to the rival A350 amid the delays, the first spending weeks at the Airbus factory in Toulouse, France before being delivered to Lufthansa on Saturday, Ritter said on LinkedIn.

Some 27,000 seats across Lufthansa's fleet are set to be configured with Allegris.

The new Lufthansa Allegris economy seat, shown in a rendering. Lufthansa

Lufthansa plans to eventually fit the cabin onto more than 80 future aircraft, including Boeing 787-9s, the 777X, and more A350s.

The Boeing 747-8 double-decker fleet, which has notoriously dated premium cabins, also will see a retrofit, the airline has said.

Allegris covers four cabins: economy, premium economy, business class, and first class — the latter absent from Lufthansa's first A350s.

The dated current first-class cabins can be seen aboard one of Lufthansa's A380 aircraft; it's also aboard its A350 fleet. Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images

Lufthansa has postponed the deployment of Allegris first class to the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to the German media outlet Travel-Dealz, Lufthansa told reporters in December that it would install extra economy seats in lieu of first class on the initial A350s jets flying with Allegris while it waits on the cabin supplier.

Once eventually installed, first class is set to boast private suites with double beds, closets, and giant televisions.

Single suites, shown in a rendering, are set to feature 32-inch TVs, while the Suite Plus TVs will be a whopping 43 inches. Lufthansa

Lufthansa said in a March 2023 press release that the ceiling-high walls, 40 square feet of space, and the fully closable door in first class convey the "feeling of privacy and individuality similar to a hotel room."

The cabin includes single suites and double suites, the latter is dubbed "Suite Plus" and is set to feature a wide couch that converts into a double bed big enough for two people.

Three suites will be available per A350 plane, Lufthansa said.

The single suite option in Allegris first class aboard Lufthansa, shown in a rendering. Lufthansa

Each suite is temperature controlled, with passengers having the option to choose to cool or heat their individual cabins.

Moreover, a side table, storage, lighting, a minibar, and a control panel will be available to enhance traveler comfort inside the suite, the airline said.

While Lufthansa awaits its most lucrative offering, flyers can book Allegris business class — and it's a big upgrade from current offerings.

The current 2x2x2 layout in Lufthansa's Boeing 747-8 business class doesn't offer direct-aisle access to window seat passengers. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Lufthansa has a notoriously mediocre business class, with many of its widebody planes — like the Boeing 747, the Airbus A330, and the Airbus A380 — sporting cabins in 2×2×2 layouts lacking direct-aisle access and privacy.

Following the trend of improving privacy in business class, Allegris will be on par with the likes of Qatar Airways, All Nippon Airways, and Delta Air Lines, which offer sliding doors in their premium cabins. Air India and British Airways have made similar upgrades.

According to the airline, its new business class offers seven unique seating options, starting with the "Classic" seat.

A new "Classic" Lufthansa seat, shown in a rendering. Lufthansa

The basic option is called "Classic" and has the expected bells and whistles of business class, like a lie-flat bed and direct aisle access.

Each also offers "generous" shoulder space to optimize sleep comfort, as well as the same heating and cooling system offered in first class, according to Lufthansa.

Building on the Classic seat, Lufthansa offers six other options in business class.

Extra-privacy window seat (top left), extra-long bed (top right), extra-work space (bottom left), and baby bassinet seat (bottom right). Lufthansa

These include single and double suites in the first row, seats with extra work surfaces, high-privacy window seats with or without a baby bassinet, seats with extra-long beds, and a double berth in the last row.

The first-row suites are the only business class options with a door.

This design strategy gives Lufthansa's Allegris business class passengers more choice.

First-row suites with sliding doors in Lufthansa's Allegris business class. Lufthansa

According to RTN, the Classic option will represent the base price of Allegris business class, with extra-amenity options costing more.

This unbundling approach means travelers who don't want a seat with more work space or a longer bed, for example, don't have to pay for things they don't need.

A majority of those enjoying Lufthansa's new Allegris cabin are those flying in premium economy or regular coach.

Lufthansa's newly delivered A350s will be equipped with Allegris. Joel Serre/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus

Premium economy is not completely new to the Lufthansa Group, with Switzerland-based SWISS, one of its brands, getting a similar cabin in the spring of 2022.

Premium economy features fixed-shell seats where the recline does not impede on the person in the row behind.

Lufthansa's new long-haul premium economy, shown in a rendering, reclines within its shell. Lufthansa

According to Lufthansa, its Allegris premium economy features more legroom and a legrest and can be "adjusted even further back than the current model."

The seat offers about 39 inches of pitch.

Passengers flying in the cabin will enjoy noise-canceling headphones, wireless charging, and an amenity kit, among other perks.

The premium economy seats set to debut in Lufthansa's Allegris cabin. Lufthansa

A large 15.6-inch television with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port and universal power outlet, an adjustable headrest, leather armrests, and a cocktail table between the seats also will await flyers, the airline said.

Although the lowest-end option, Lufthansa's new coach product offers plenty of comforts.

The seatback screens and tablet holder in Allegris coach, shown in a rendering. Lufthansa

Each regular economy seat has an adjustable headrest, a tablet holder, charging ports, and a Bluetooth-enabled television that measures 13.3 inches.

The 31-inch seat pitch is on par with competitors like British Airways and Finnair.

Travelers can choose from three different coach seats: classic, legroom, and neighbor.

Lufthansa coach seats with have an adjustable headrest and legroom comparable to other European carriers. Lufthansa

Like business class, the Allegris economy cabin has several variations that build upon a classic option.

As the name suggests, the legroom seats, reserved at the front of the cabin, offer passengers more leg space. The "free neighbor seat" option means a passenger's adjacent seat will be empty for the flight — essentially a 2-in-1 booking.

While Allegris will represent the next era of comfort for Lufthansa, it is not the airline's first cabin upgrade in recent years.

The 1x2x1 business class on Lufthansa's ex-Philippine Airlines A350s. Philippine Airlines

Lufthansa has taken on Boeing 787 and A350 airplanes from other airlines that have comparatively better business-class cabins than what is seen on its traditional widebody fleet.

These are interim cabins the company got from Hainan Airlines and Philippine Airlines, respectively, and are not the same as the Allegris seats coming in May, The Points Guy reported.

Still, similar to Allegris, they offer comforts like direct-aisle access and ample privacy.

Read the original article on Business Insider