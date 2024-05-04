Lufkin subdivision files lawsuit to stop truck stop being built next door

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A Lufkin subdivision has filed a lawsuit to stop RaceTrac, that operates a chain of gasoline service stations, from continuing its plans to build a truck stop within the “master-planned community.”

Livingston FD extinguishes apartment complex fire, residents displaced

Residents of the Crown Colony Improvement Association attended a city hall meeting early April to protest the RaceTrac convenience store and on Friday, an order of assignment was signed, designating the case to the 217th Judicial District Court in Angelina County.

According to a statement from the subdivision’s attorneys, RaceTrac plans to construct the truck stop facility just steps away from private family homes, on the corner of College Drive and U.S. Highway 69. The plans include an 8,000-square-foot truck stop with a convenience store, multiple rows of gasoline and diesel pumps along with multiple parking stalls for 18-wheelers.

Courtesy of the Crown Colony Improvement Association

The association’s attorneys claimed that none of RaceTrac’s plans comply with the subdivision’s restrictions, which do not allow for use of the property as a truck stop, asking the court to take action and stop the construction.

What are these invasive fuzzy black caterpillars taking over East Texas?

“[This can] cause significant decreases in Crown Colony homeowner’s property values, and create a long list of nuisance causing conditions including increased traffic, noise, air pollution, light pollution, invasion of residents’ privacy within their homes and other adverse effects,” a press release said.

TxDOT Area Engineer Jessie Sisco spoke with KETK on April 1 and they said a traffic study was performed on the site and found that it met their requirements.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.