Lufkin PD, SWAT team responding to man barricaded in home

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department said they’re responding to a man barricaded in a home in the 700 block of Clark Avenue on Sunday night.

Lufkin PD said the situation started as a disturbance call but then escalated when a man reportedly fired at responding police officers. The man then barricaded himself inside the home and the other residents were safely evacuated, according to a Lufkin PD press release.

Photo courtesy of Lufkin PD.

Additional reports were made about shots being fired but these are actually gas canisters being shot into the home, Lufkin PD explained.

The Lufkin PD Swat Team, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are also responding to the ongoing situation.

