Lufkin High School student earns spot at International Science Fair in Los Angeles

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin ISD said that senior Cailyn Crow from Lufkin High School has impressed regional judges so much that she got a direct invitation to the International Science Fair in Los Angeles.

East Texas students get $10,000 in Women with Heart scholarships

Cailyn Crow, photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD.

In February, Crow competed at the East Texas Regional Science Fair in Kilgore and thanks to judges who were impressed by her project, she’ll now get to skip the state completion entirely, an honor only given to one project a year.

Crow’s project is about the effect that protists (things like red algae, amoeba and slime molds) have as a biofertilizer on the rate that plants grow. According to Lufkin ISD, Crow chose the topic because she realized that this is a new territory for research.

Crow is interested in a career in aviation, and she wants to attend LeTourneau University or Stephen F. Austin State University in the fall.

The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair will be held by the Society of Science at the Los Angeles Convention Center from May 11 to 17.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.