‘It was ludicrous’: How one civil servant watched Britain’s benefits fraud farce unfold

A civil servant who vetted thousands of benefit claims has told how failings in the Department for Work and Pensions allowed a multi-billion pound fraud to be perpetrated against the taxpayer.

The DWP employee, who asked not to be named, said staff missed obvious signs of fraud and processed suspicious claims.

“Thousands upon thousands” of fraudulent claims for Universal Credit – including those linked to a Bulgarian gang jailed for stealing at least £50m – were not taken seriously, the worker said.

He says basic inconsistencies in letters of evidence supporting benefit claims were missed by staff who were responsible for checking the applications. Fraudsters stole billions of pounds of taxpayer cash during the pandemic as more than a hundred checks were lifted to allow families in need to access financial support.

The DWP worker told Telegraph Money that fake documents were routinely overlooked by those who approved benefit handouts – and a scheme that promises benefits in advance to pay for replacement fridges or washing machines was widely abused.

It is understood the Government does not recognise many of the allegations and maintains its teams treat fraud as a matter of the utmost importance.

The account comes after a Bulgarian crime ring was this week jailed for a total of 25 years after using an array of false documents to carry out the biggest benefits fraud operation ever uncovered in Britain. The court heard that gang members joked of the DWP’s inability to catch them in messages shared on WhatsApp.

Judge David Aaronberg, sentencing the gang on Thursday, said “woefully inadequate checking systems” at the DWP, which failed to identify “repeated use of the same names, addresses and telephone numbers”, enabled their crimes to continue for so long.

Patritsia Paneva, Gyunesh Ali and Tsvetka Todorova were among three who admitted stealing upward of £50m

The government official, who worked in the DWP’s benefits team during the pandemic, said staff who raised concerns about suspicious documents used to claim Universal Credit were told by superiors that they were “not allowed” to look at fraud and should focus on paying claims instead.

One such claim is said to have later been identified as among thousands made by the Bulgarian gang who stole millions between 2016 and 2021.

Fraudsters ‘game’ flaws in the system

The DWP worker said the lack of checks during the pandemic meant the system was “fraudster-friendly”.

They said: “[An agent] asks for these documents to be provided so they can verify the claim but they don’t know what they are looking at. They just take it for granted that [a claimant] has uploaded birth certificates and they’ve uploaded a tenancy agreement. But the children don’t exist and there is no housing, or it’s a false tenancy agreement.”

Claimants receive an additional £333 a month from Universal Credit for their first child and £288 for each additional child but they must supply legitimate birth certificates.

One letter supposedly from a landlord, seen by The Telegraph, is said to have been accepted as evidence for a housing benefit payment of almost £1,300 a month despite a discrepancy between the name of the claimant in the subject line and the person named in the main body of the letter.

Other inconsistencies in the letter, such as the property being larger than official records showed, were also said to have been overlooked.

The DWP worker said the successful claim was said to be typical of how scammers could game “inherent” flaws in the system to defraud the taxpayer.

The DWP official also warned that many of the weaknesses in Universal Credit’s protections against fraud identified by officials during the pandemic are still in place to this day despite increased anti-fraud measures within the DWP.

They said: “It was just absolutely ludicrous. I knew what [pay] nurses were on at that time and the work and the stress that they were going through. You could see these people living in better housing than what NHS staff were and they were getting money with it. They were getting paid for because there were no checks done on the actual system.

“They put down a landlord’s name for a housing benefit [but] the landlord didn’t exist or the landlord’s wasn’t that address or the landlord’s number. When we did a search on the phone number on our systems, that number would bring up 10 different names.”

‘Claimants would call up on eastern European dialling codes’

But they said anti-fraud teams were “fighting a battle with people within the DWP” to suspend benefits payments to claimants who had submitted suspicious evidence.

They added: “If [claimants] rang up and complained about it you had people within Universal Credit lifting the suspension.”

They said the claimants often returned investigators’ calls on Bulgarian and other eastern European dialling codes.

Other areas where the Universal Credit system is said to be open to abuse is the advance payments feature, which allows claimants to receive up to 100pc of their benefits early to pay for emergency household costs, such as broken washing machines and boilers. Money is taken off future benefits payments to repay the advance.

Claimants are said to be able to register for multiple advances in one month and then change their circumstances, for example add a child to their claim, and then receive more money the next month – with the extra cash making up for the cost of the advance repayment.

The DWP maintains that relaxations introduced during the pandemic were intended to ensure people were supported financially during lockdown and that counter-fraud measures started in recent years were responsible for a 10pc drop in fraud in the benefits system between 2022 and 2023.

This worker’s account comes as there have been repeated calls to reform Universal Credit due to persistently high levels of fraud. The Resolution Foundation, a think tank, has said whoever wins the general election will inherit a system that is currently buckling under the weight of 2.3 million workers claiming long-term sickness.

‘Potentially discriminatory practices’ against Bulgarian nationals

In January 2022, following the establishment of the risk review unit within the DWP to look into cases of fraud, a Labour MP accused investigators of potentially carrying out “discriminatory practices” against Bulgarian nationals during a debate in Westminster Hall.

Kate Osamor, MP for Edmonton in north London, said at the time: “While we remain in the dark about how this opaque team conducts its business, and with the cases that I know about being so overwhelmingly concentrated among Bulgarian nationals and other EU nationals, it is impossible not to suspect that potentially discriminatory practices are being carried out.”

She also wrote to then-work and pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey saying she had received dozens of letters from Bulgarian and Polish nationals, her constituents, complaining about having their benefits frozen.

Her intervention came as a growing team of fraud investigators were tasked with clawing back money wrongly paid out before and during the pandemic in thousands of claims for Universal Credit.

Ms Osamor told Telegraph Money: “Any investigation into serious crime cannot justify suspending the benefits of innocent families with no explanation for months on end leaving them destitute and relying on food banks.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who pioneered Universal Credit during his tenure as Work and Pensions secretary in David Cameron’s cabinet, said the DWP employee’s allegations of the failures within the department were “astonishing”.

He said: “Prior to Covid, Universal Credit had very stringent checks and was pretty tight. It was all eased off too much I thought at the time and said so. It needs tightening up even more now to stop such fraud.”

During the UK’s first national lockdown in 2020 civil servants were inundated with 10 times the number of claims for the benefit than they would have normally received.

Ministers took the unprecedented decision to lift more than a hundred checks on applications. The move was intended to “get money as quickly as possible to those who needed it”, according to the DWP statement of accounts for 2021 to 2022.

Most of the lifted restrictions on application have now come back into force.

Taxpayers lost more than £8bn to fraud in Universal Credit between 2020 and 2021, more than double the number in the previous financial year. Overpayments in the scheme due to fraud alone were worth £5.6bn in the financial year ending in 2024, a rise of 14pc from £4.9bn between 2022 and 2023.

This is in spite of a push by ministers to toughen up anti-fraud measures used to police the benefits scheme for fraud.

The DWP last month announced that a 2,500-strong team will be tasked with vetting claims for Universal Credit. The move comes as controversial legislation is set to come into force requiring banks to share some customer information with the Government to check claimants’ eligibility for the benefit.

It would enable civil servants to identify applicants with savings of more than £16,000, who cannot make a claim under current rules.

Previous efforts to curtail fraud have included retrospective checks on applicants who were granted payments during the pandemic and the restoration of the rules that were relaxed during lockdown.

However, there is growing concern among senior MPs that criminals are continuing to abuse the system, costing the taxpayer billions of pounds every year.

Sir Jacob Rees Mogg, a former cabinet minister, and Dame Meg Hillier, chairman of the public accounts committee, called in May for officials to reimpose all rules designed to vet applicants for Universal Credit.

