Ludicrous Lego purchases build a case to tear down universal school vouchers

Educators will tell you — and parents already know — that Lego building blocks are both fun and educational.

What we did not know, however, but recently learned, is that Legos are also extremely educational for … taxpayers.

Among the things, Legos have taught grown-ups that Arizona’s universal school voucher program not only is a shameless cash giveaway for the rich, but an unsupervised, unregulated, enticement for greedy parents to indulge their pubescent fantasies.

We found out recently that taxpayers funded nearly $1 million in Lego purchases to families receiving so-called Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESA).

Few taxpayers can afford these Lego sets

Lego blocks are good. Lego blocks are educational. And, for the most part, Lego blocks are fairly affordable.

I’m guessing, however, that few of the taxpayers funding ESAs could afford a $500 Lego set.

There were 84 of those purchased. In addition, taxpayers ponied up $1,800 for a Limited Edition Star Wars Super Star Destroyer, $905 for a Titanic set and $900 for a Harry Potter castle.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne at first denied that such extravagances happen.

But, they do.

The fact that the top dog in the education department didn’t know only proves how lax oversight is within his department. Leaving us to wonder how much more taxpayer money is being wasted.

Lax oversight opens the ESA program to abuse

The school voucher program was a bait and switch con job from the start.

It was initially sold with the noble purpose of serving children with special needs. But before long it was expanded and expanded and expanded until it was offered to everyone, and now is heavily used by those who want for nothing.

The nonpartisan Grand Canyon Institute says vouchers will add $429 to the state budget next year. Eventually, the program could BE the budget.

The Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature will have to negotiate a deal concerning state spending with Gov. Katie Hobbs.

The only way to fix vouchers: Is to vote GOP lawmakers out

That affords the governor, who could use a little positive news these days, the opportunity to assert herself in the service to public education.

It will not be easy.

It will take collaboration, imagination and critical thinking, all of which are among the lessons taught by Lego. Apparently, imaginary structures and public policy are built the same way.

Brick by brick.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: You bought $1M in Lego. Time to tear down universal school vouchers