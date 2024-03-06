Lucy Watson reveals unique name of her newborn son with James Dunmore

Lucy Watson and James Dunmore (left) have revealed the name of their newborn son (right) (ES Composite)

Former Made In Chelsea star Lucy Watson has given fans a proper look at her newborn son and revealed his unique name.

The reality TV personality, 33, welcomed her first child with partner and former MIC co-star James Dunmore on March 2 and confirmed his birth on Sunday by sharing a black and white picture on Instagram.

Taking to the picture sharing app the following Tuesday, she has now shared a further picture giving the first proper look at her son’s face and confirmed his full name as Willoughby James Watson-Dunmore.

"Willoughby James Watson-Dunmore. Welcome to the world,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Their celebrity friends and family were quick to offer their congratulations and coo over the youngster.

Amongst them was Watson’s sister Tiffany Watson, who penned: “My beautiful nephew,” followed by three red love heart emojis.

“Congratulations, he’s beautiful Luc,” added TOWIE’s Chloe Lewis.

While ex Love Island star Montana Brown declared: “He is perfect”.

The couple first announced that Watson was pregnant with their “miracle baby” last September after “years of struggling” to conceive.

The TV star previously dated Jamie Laing, who is now married to Sophie Habboo, while on the reality series about a group of friends living in south-west London.

Made In Chelsea also documented the relationship between Dunmore and Watson before they left the show in 2016.

The next year Watson revealed on Instagram they had bought their first home together.

The couple wed in 2021 and Watson wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with a long sweeping veil and a ruffled skirt.