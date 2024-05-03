‘Lucky’ player takes home massive Maryland lottery prize — just in time to retire

A Maryland man is set to retire in just a matter of months.

And now, after claiming a lottery scratch-off game’s top prize, the Gaithersburg man “will have few financial worries,” Maryland Lottery officials said in a May 3 news release.

The “lucky winner” took home a six-figure prize from a “$20 instant ticket” for a crossword game that he bought at a Gaithersburg deli, officials said.

The scratch-off game “has three separate crossword areas, each with a multiplier section,” according to lottery officials.

While the man’s first two crossword puzzles came up empty, lottery officials said his third “was a different story.”

In the “your letter” section of his ticket, the man had “eight word matches,” totaling a $10,000 win, lottery officials said.

However, the man also had a 50X multiplier, which brought his winnings up to $500,000.

While he enjoys “all lottery games,” the man told lottery officials he is particularly fond of scratch-off games.

The soon-to-be retiree plans to spend his winnings on a new home.

Gaithersburg is about a 40-mile drive southwest from Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

