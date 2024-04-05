A lucky penny and no April Fool's joke: Maryland woman wins $50K in new scratch-off game

A Pocomoke City woman scanned her instant scratch-off ticket Monday at a store to make sure her $50,000 winnings weren't an April Fool's joke.

Fast-food worker Jukira Cordell, 21, won the money playing the Maryland Lottery's fairly new Power Cash scratch-off game, according to a Lottery announcement.

Cordell bought several Power Cash tickets and told Lottery officials her "hand started to itch" as she got a good feeling before scratching the last ticket.

She found an "autowin" symbol and won the $50,000, which is the top prize for the game.

Lucky 2011 penny gets some credit for big win

Jukira Cordell (left), of Pocomoke City, and her friend, Eric Jones, pose with a mock check for her recent $50,000 Maryland Lottery prize from playing the Power Cash scratch-off game. The pair, according to the Lottery, felt like royalty.

Cordell credits her lucky 2011 penny, which she uses to play scratch-off tickets, according to the Lottery news release.

She plans to put her winnings in the bank.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Sunoco Duck In at 607 Lynnhaven Drive in Pocomoke City.

Because it was a top-prize ticket, the store will get a $500 bonus.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were four remaining $50,000 prizes with the Power Cash game, according to the Lottery's website. The game started on Feb. 19.

