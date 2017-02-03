Lucky Kid Gets Battle of the Kings Harley at Age Two

Laurence Iain Hutton is only two-years old, but already a big Harley-Davidson fan. And he’s about to become the proud owner of his very own Harley, with a little help from his grandfather, Iain Murray-Smith.

Murray-Smith is an avid motorcyclist of many years and a passionate fan of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He presently rides a Harley Rocker C, and wanted to extend that passion to his grandson, in the form of a Sportster Forty-Eight, which he has bought for the two-year-old as a keepsake. The Sportster has been customized by Reading Harley-Davidson, with a flame paint job, ape hangers, Trumpet mufflers and other H-D accessories.

Of course Laurence will have to wait a few years to ride “Bombshell Betty,” but grandpa will likely give him a few rides in the meantime. The bike is also an entry in the Harley-Davidson dealer-led custom build-off competition that involves 220 dealerships across 21 countries – including 31 across the UK and Ireland – competing to be winners of Battle of the Kings.

Now in its third year, the competition showcases the wide range of official Harley-Davidson parts and accessories available for the popular Dark Custom range. According to Mike Wilson of Reading H-D, “The fact Iain agreed to buy the bike before we started the build allowed us to work with him and incorporate personal touches that made the bike unique to Iain and a perfect platform for our entry to the Battle of the Kings competition.”

All of this year’s entries to Battle of the Kings can be found on a dedicated website – www.h-d.com/battleofthekings and includes a gallery packed with images from the first two years of the competition plus a hub of ‘custom inspiration’ to help riders create their own unique machine with their local dealership.

Fans can vote online for their favorite entry until Feb. 14. Judging of the shortlisted bikes will take place at the London Motorcycle Show (Feb. 17-19 ). The overall Battle of the Kings 2017 champion will be decided by a panel of expert judges at Milan’s prestigious EICMA motorcycle exhibition in November 2017.