How lucky are New Jersey residents playing Powerball?

It’s St. Patrick's Day – does New Jersey feel lucky?

New Jersey joins most other states in offering Powerball, which awards staggering sums several times a year to one (or more) lucky Americans. So how does New Jersey rank in terms of most luck winning the Powerball?

In Powerball, which is available in 45 states and the District of Columbia, players choose five numbers between 1 and 69, then a Powerball between 1 and 26.

Top 5 states for Powerball winners

Rank State Jackpot winners since 2010 1 Florida 14 2 California 14 3 New York 13 4 New Jersey 11 5 Tennessee 7

Since 2010, the states with the most Powerball winners have been Florida and California, with 14 winners apiece. Those two states are followed by New Jersey (11 winners) and Tennessee (seven).

Whoever pulls the next Powerball jackpot (meaning they hit all five numbers plus the Powerball) will take home a jackpot of at least $600 million. Nobody has won the big prize since Jan. 1, when an anonymous player in Michigan hit a jackpot worth $842.4 million if taken in annuity payments (or $425 million and change in cash up front).

