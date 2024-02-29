‘Lucky’ driver: See tangled mess of metal from big rig crash in snow on I-80 in Sierra

California Highway Patrol cleared the tangled mess of metal from a solo big rig traffic wreck in the snow on Interstate 80 Thursday.

The accident happened before 8 a.m., just as a strong storm had started smacking the Lake Tahoe region, on I-80 at the Donner Lake interchange, blocking all lanes of that section of eastbound I-80. The driver sustained only minor injuries, CHP reported.

“The driver was extremely lucky,” CHP Truckee posted on social media.

Lanes were re-opened before noon. CHP reported.

A blizzard warning is in effect for most of eastern California and the greater Lake Tahoe region through 10 a.m. Sunday. The warning stretches from the Oregon border to the southern Sierra and includes communities around the Tahoe basin, like Kings Beach and South Lake Tahoe.