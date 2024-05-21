Lucky’s Donut, a central Fresno mainstay for 33 years, to be replaced by gas station

Lucky’s Donut House, a central Fresno hotspot for maple bars, croissants and old fashioned donuts, is closing its doors after more than 33 years.

Owners Nev and Lee Taing would have liked to remain at the northeast corner of Shields and West for a few more years, but the owner of the property has new plans for the space. And it doesn’t include a donut shop.

Lucky’s last day will be Memorial Day, May 27.

Property owner Gurjit Singh, who also owns the Quick-N-Shop Liquor Store next to Lucky’s, is planning to build a gas station where the donut shop currently sits.

Singh, who purchased the property in 2020, said Monday that while he understands people are upset over the loss of the donut store, he also must find a way to survive financially.

Judy Taing, one of Lucky’s owners and a daughter of Nev and Lee, said she’s not angry at Singh, she just wished he had given the family more time to find a new location.

“He is the property owner and he needs to make money,” Judy Taing said. “I understand that, but we just need more time to close down and find another spot.”

Judy Taing, left, with her mother Lee Taing, center, and sister Katie Taing, right, talk about their impending move after the property owner gave them notice to leave, closing down the family’s Lucky’s Donut House location after over 30 years at Shields and West avenues. Photographed Monday, May 20, 2024.

If there is a bright side, Taing said it’s the incredible support from customers, many lifelong patrons.

Noe and Yolanda Garcia have lived in the neighborhood for 60 years and have been 30-year customers at Lucky’s.

“Everything thing here is so good,” she said, as she waited recently for some fresh donuts. “You can tell that they make their donuts with love, you can taste it.”

Yolanda didn’t realize the store was closing until she saw it on the television news Monday morning. After that, she and Noe marched into the shop to order a dozen donuts.

“We come here a few times a week,” she said sheepishly. “And we are not even supposed to be eating this stuff, because we are diabetic.”

College student Tory Horton stopped by Monday afternoon after his father told him about the looming closure.

Horton has fond memories of walking to nearby Roeding Elementary with his father Tim Horton and stopping in for a donut before school.

The Taing family remembers him coming in when he was five-years-old. They used to call him “superstar” because of his love of football.

Today, Horton is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and a standout wide receiver at Colorado State. He’s hoping to be selected to play in the National Football League in 2025.

“It’s a little sad that this place isn’t going to be here, lots of memories,” he said.

Judy Taing said her parents, who immigrated from Cambodia, work seven days a week at the store and considered retiring after realizing their store will be demolished. Her father is 74 and her mom is 67.

But the outpouring of support has given them a new breath of life and they are determined to find another location.

“Some of the customers have told my mom, we will follow you wherever you go,” Judy Taing said.

Judy Taing, left, with her mother Lee Taing, center, and sister Katie Taing, right, talk about their impending move after the property owner gave them notice to leave, closing down the family’s Lucky’s Donut House location after over 30 years at Shields and West avenues. Photographed Monday, May 20, 2024.

Customers purchase donuts at Lucky’s Donut House Monday, May 20, 2024 in Fresno. Judy Taing, part-owner of the family business said the property owner gave them notice to leave, closing down the family’s Lucky’s Donut House location after over 30 years at Shields and West avenues.

Lucky’s Donut House, left is closing after over 30 years in business at Shields and West avenues. Photographed Monday, May 20, 2024.