Lucky casino visitor hits huge win on slot machine — then hours later wins even more

A casino visitor scored a big prize on a slot machine in Nevada.

Then the gambler won again the same day, and that prize was even bigger.

A Caesars Rewards member won a $165,000 jackpot while playing slots at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on March 2, a spokesperson for the casino told McClatchy News in a statement.

Four hours later, the guest won another $545,000 on another slot at the same casino, officials said.

That left the guest with a “whopping” win of $710,000, the casino said.

The casino didn’t provide further information or details of how the guest planned to use the money.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

