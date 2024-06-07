Lucky Arizona lottery player bought winning Powerball ticket at this metro Phoenix store

A lucky Arizona lottery player is taking home a hefty chunk of change. Was it you?

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Peoria Quiktrip, located at 6739 W. Happy Valley Road, on June 5. Was it you? Make sure to check your tickets so you can claim the prize before it expires.

Since Arizona joined Powerball in 1994, the state has sold 13 winning jackpot tickets. There have been numerous smaller winning Powerball tickets sold in the state, including a recent win of up to $1 million.

Here's what to know about the next Powerball drawing and jackpot amount.

What were the June 5, 2024, Powerball winning numbers?

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 8, 44, 45, 51 and 69. The Powerball was 12, and the Power Play was 3x.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next draw is Saturday, June 8.

How much is the Powerball jackpot amount?

The jackpot pool is set to grow to an estimated $206 million and a cash value of $95.7 million.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Winning Powerball ticket sold at this metro Phoenix store