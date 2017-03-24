Lucid Benchmarked a Vintage Lotus in Developing This 1000-HP Electric Car

From Road & Track

It seems every week there's a new electric car startup trying to "disrupt" the auto industry in the vein of Tesla. Faraday Future, LeEco, and NIO all spring to mind. A fourth, Lucid Motors, recently entered this space with its headed-to-production Air sedan, but there's something different about these folks: They want to build an autonomous electric car that's a blast to drive.

Lucid's Chief Technical Officer, Peter Rawlinson, has a strong resume: He previously served as a chief engineer working on the Tesla Model S, and before that helped develop the second-generation Elise. Rawlinson isn't the only auto industry veteran at Lucid: Design boss Derek Jenkins penned the current Mazda Miata. With gearheads like these guys, it's no wonder Lucid's first project was a 900-hp electric van that smoked a Ferrari 458 Speciale and a Nissan GT-R in a drag race.

View photos Photo credit: Chris Perkins More

We caught up with Rawlinson in New York to see a very early prototype of the Air. He made some very bold claims about this new creation.

"This is a car with Bugatti-level performance," Rawlinson told Road & Track. Lucid claims a 0-60 time of less than 2.5 seconds, with 0-100 and 0-150 performance to make a Veyron sweat. Top speed should be "way over 200 mph" too, though Rawlinson concedes the Air won't be able to spend as much sustained time over 200 mph as a current conventional supercar. The company has already done high-speed testing at 160 mph, but Rawlinson says the big 200 should come soon.

The Air offers brake-based torque vectoring, identical to the system that lets the Tesla Model S P100D get traction to do 0-60 mph in under 2.3 seconds. The car pictured here is equipped with a 130-kWh battery pack good for a claimed 400 miles of range, though a 100-kWh battery will be standard.

View photos Photo credit: Lucid Motors More

View photos Photo credit: Lucid Motors More

Rawlinson's especially proud of the interior packaging. "This a [BMW] M5-eater, but yet, it's got the interior features of a Maybach," he said. The company paid a lot of attention to downsizing all the drivetrain components to maximize interior space. Rawlinson says that this offers an S-Class-sized interior in a car with E-Class exterior dimensions.

Rawlinson contrasts this approach with Tesla, where, he says, his engineering team only began work after Franz Von Holzhausen's exterior design for the Model S was completed, forcing them to defer to the design that was already established.

After sitting in the rear, we can confirm that this car is gigantic on the inside. Order the right option packages and you'll get rear seats that recline almost horizontally, all the better to enjoy the large glass panorama roof.

Lucid is aiming for a base price of $60,000 before federal EV tax credits. For that, you'll get a 400-hp rear-wheel drive model with a more conventional interior. The automaker has yet to finalize option pricing, but the 1000-hp model with those recliners will likely cost substantially more.