Lucid Air priced slightly below Tesla Model S at $60,000

The Lucid Air electric car will be available in a base model with less power and a lower range than the high-end model unveiled last year, but at a much lower price.

A Lucid Motors press release confirmed the Air base model will start at $52,500, after the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric cars is applied.

That means the true base price will be $60,000, excluding destination charge and any state or local incentives that may be applicable.

Of course, this is all somewhat ethereal, as Lucid does not plan to begin production until 2019, and must still set up its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.

The base model has a quoted 240-mile range, and 400 horsepower with rear-wheel drive.

That compares favorably with the base rear-wheel drive Tesla Model S 60, which has an EPA-rated range of 210 miles, and starts at $71,300 (excluding destination).

Standard equipment on the base Lucid Air will include features like four display screens, 10-speaker audio system, 10 airbags, and 19-inch wheels.

Base models will also be equipped with all necessary hardware for autonomous driving, Lucid says, with software presumably to be added at a later date.

Like Tesla, Lucid plans to use over-the-air software updates to deploy new features, make changes, and fix issues with its cars.

Lucid will copy another feature loved by many a Tesla owner as well: a front trunk.

When Lucid unveiled the Air late last year, it said a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack offering 315 miles of range, and a 130-kwh pack affording 400 miles of range would be offered.

It will also offer a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain, with 1,000 hp.

The company did not break down the costs of these options individually, but said a fully-loaded Air would cost over $100,000.

Other options will include an adjustable suspension, a glass roof, and reclining "executive" rear seats.

The first 255 production cars will be special "Launch Edition" models, with a 315-mile range, 1,000 hp, and certain distinguishing trim features.

Lucid is currently taking reservations for the Air, which require a $2,500 deposit.

But those customers will be waiting awhile for their cars, as Lucid does not plan to begin deliveries until 2019, and must complete its Arizona factory in the meantime.

The company hopes to deliver 10,000 cars in the first year of production.

