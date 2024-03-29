Lucia Keskin responds to Jonanna Page's brutal takedown of her BBC show Things You Should Have Done

The star and creator of BBC sitcom Things You Should Have Done has responded to Joanna Page’s brutal criticism of her show.

Gavin and Stacey star Page, 47, did not hold back while discussing the six-part series with EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy on their BBC Sounds podcast Off The Telly, branding it “s**t” and describing it as “boring” multiple times.

Her words were heard by Lucia Keskin, who is also known as Chi with a C, and posted a reaction video on TikTok.

It seemed apt given Keskin, 23, has made a name for herself on social media making light out of things that aren’t always funny.

In the clip posted on her account, she can be seen sitting listening while munching on a banana as Page goes on an absolute rant about why she can’t stand her show.

Joanna Page (right) pictured with her Off The Telly podcast co-star Natalie Cassidy (left) (BBC Sounds)

“Things You Should Have Done? You know what things I should have done – not bothered to f*****g watch it,” Page goes in on the show which focuses on Keskin’s character, also called Lucia, as she tries to learn how to become an adult following the death of her parents

Keskin looks visibly shocked as Page’s take down continues.

“I think she’s obviously talented. I thought the show was s**t. I don’t often think that, right? I want to say ‘Well done on you right because you got your own show,’ I haven’t got my own show. I’ve not written anything so you know, flipping heck, that’s amazing,’ Page continued.

“I thought it was unbearable. It’s not often I can’t watch something. I was so bored. I was so bored.”

The word “bored” is used for dramatic emphasis a total of up to five times.

“My mother could have written it. My mother could have done it. I just thought ‘My God, this is just unbearable. I’m so bored. I just genuinely am bored. I’m bored,’” Page concluded.

Cassidy tried to lighten the blow by telling listeners: “You are either going to love it, or you’re going to hate it.”

The damage is already down however, with Keskin ending her clip by walking over to a framed photo of the Gavin and Stacey cast and sticking a post-it note with the word “Bald” written on it, and a broken heart drawing. The “bald” is perhaps a reference to the repetition of the word “bored” but with Page’s thick Welsh accent.

Keskin has been vocal in the past about being a fan of Page’s show in which she plays the titular Stacey, even sharing some sketches featuring her own take on some of the characters.

Page was more impressed by those, declaring “you’re absolutely brilliant” in the comments section.

She later took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to address Page’s words directly.

“Criticism is expected with everything it’s a given,” she penned.

“HOWEVER there is a way of doing so without making someone feel terrible about their work whilst being in the industry themselves. Dealing with ‘critics’ is hard enough.”

The Standard contacted a representative for Page’s podcast, who replied: “Joanna and Natalie don’t hold back with their honest opinions in Off The Telly and although the series wasn’t Joanna’s cup of tea, she said Lucia Keskin was obviously highly talented and congratulated her on having her own show.

“Natalie said she would continue watching the series which came highly recommended from a listener and her daughter who both loved it, and mixed views are exactly what listeners can expect to hear on this refreshingly authentic podcast.”