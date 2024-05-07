Luce County Sheriff warns of caller impersonating police

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The sheriff in Luce County is warning the community about reports of calls from someone claiming to be a deputy, who is not.

Tuesday afternoon, an update from the Luce County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook said the scam was active, with the scammer identifying himself as Deputy William Hall, calling from a 906 phone number.

The sheriff’s department advised the community to never give out personal information over the phone, and that the department is investigating the multiple reports that have been made.

If you believe you have fallen victim to a scam, you can call the department at 906-293-8431

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJMN - UPMatters.com.