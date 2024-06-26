Lubbock voters could be asked to consider another road bond in November

After Lubbock voters resoundingly approved a $200 million street bond package in 2022, Lubbockites could be asked to consider another road bond as soon as November.

The Lubbock City Council discussed the potential new bond package during a work session Tuesday afternoon. The work session took place before Mayor Mark McBrayer and District 2 city councilmember Gordon Harris were sworn in later that day.

The council did not take any formal action on the item, but agreed the city should work toward putting together another road bond and appoint a citizen advisory committee to explore what that package would look like.

"I would be for this. I think this is something we told the citizens a few years ago, we need to get in a good cadence of bringing voter-approved projects to them, that they vote on, that they have input in, and continuing to work on our infrastructure," then-Mayor Tray Payne said in the meeting.

The rest of the council agreed.

"I think it's very important that we do get on a cadence — very good word — so that we're doing this regularly, and as we see going forward projects roll off and debt roll off, we're ready to step back in with the next project," Councilman Tim Collins said.

Ahead of the successful 2022 bond, the city council appointed a citizen committee to recommend what streets would be included in the package. The committee identified 17 projects, several of which are underway or nearing completion. Another 11 projects the committee identified as a priority were not included in the 2022 bond to keep the cost capped at $200 million.

The projected 2024 cost for the remaining projects is around $24.5 million.

Some of those projects that didn't make the cut two years ago — notably including an overhaul to large swaths of Broadway — could be considered for the potential November 2024 bond. Another appointed citizens committee would make a recommendation on the future bond, and the city council would ultimately have the final say as to what would go to voters.

Broadway was left out of the 2022 bond after a $175 million bond, a substantial portion of which was directed at Broadway, failed at the ballot box the year prior.

"Broadway is needed," Payne said. "It was needed (in 2022), but we understood the nuances behind that and why the committee chose not to put that there, because the ask was so high."

