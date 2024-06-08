Lubbock Texas Parks and Wildlife Department office closed due to fire last week

A fire at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Law Enforcement offices in Lubbock has closed the building to the public, and the department is asking the public to utilize online and community resources for their needs.

According to a news release from TPWD, a fire broke out at its offices — located at 1702 Landmark Lane — on June 5. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported, and according to TPWD, the cause of the fire was an electrical surge that caused a printer to catch fire and spread in the building's lobby.

The office remains closed to the public, with TPWD asking the public to use the following resources to for certain resources:

Boat registration renewals — visit tpwd.texas.gov.

Boat title transfers — visit another TPWD field office.

Fishing and Hunting License — visit tpwd.texas.gov or a participating store location.

Off-highway vehicle decals — visit tpwd.texas.gov, another TPWD field office or any Texas State Parks locations.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock TPWD closed due to fire, public asked to use online resources