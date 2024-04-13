Lubbock County Sheriff's Office releases new details about inmate escape, arrests

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office has released new details about an inmate's escape Thursday and their subsequent arrest, along with the arrest of another person charged with aiding him.

LSO stated that it was notified about 2 p.m. Thursday that during an inmate transport back to Lubbock, Benjamin Soliz, 36, allegedly escaped and stole an Upton County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. A multi-agency search for Soliz was started.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Soliz crashed the Upton County vehicle near County Road 7700 and 2830 and stole a Can-am — a four-seater vehicle with a white spray tank attached to it. For a time, it was believed that Soliz was in the Plainview area headed to Lubbock.

Nearly seven hours after Soliz had escaped, Soliz was located by the Texas Anti-Gang Unit and DPS in the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue in Lubbock and taken into custody.

Soliz was transported back to LDC and charged with escape while arrested/confined and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. According to LSO, Soliz was already being transported back to Lubbock for pending charges of stalking and theft.

According to LDC records, Soliz's bond has been set at $300,000 on the escaping charge, $10,000 on the stalking charge, and $2,500 on the theft charge.

Law enforcement also arrested Thomas Soliz, 34, who was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution and outstanding traffic violations, according to LSO. It was unclear how the two are related.

According to LDC records, Thomas Soliz's bond for the hindering apprehension charge was set at $75,000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock officials releases new details about inmate escape, arrests