Lubbock prosecutor calls deadly shooting 'senseless act of impulse, anger and revenge'

Lee McKine Jr., 33, is escorted to the 364th District Court where he is standing trial for murder in the September 2022 shooting death of Alexandria Garcia on the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

A Lubbock prosecutor told jurors Tuesday that a 22-year-old mother's life was taken two years ago because of a 33-year-old man's senseless act of "impulse, anger and revenge."

Tyler Smotherman gave his opening statements before a jury of eight women and six men in the 364th District Court who were seated Monday to hear testimony in the trial of Lee McKine Jr., who pleaded not guilty to murder in the Sept. 17, 2022 death of 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia.

Prosecutors charged McKine under the felony murder statute, alleging he caused Garcia's death in the course of commiting an act that was clearly dangerous to human life, namely, discharging a firearm at a moving vehicle.

The offense is a first degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison. However, court records indicate that prosecutors plan to enhance McKine's punishment range using a 2013 conviction for manufacture of methamphetamine in Georgia for which he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

McKine, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his arrest hours after the shooting, is represented by Lubbock attorney Kris Espino, who reserved making an opening statement until after prosecutors rest their case.

McKine's charge stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Investigation that began about 4:15 a.m. Sept. 17, 2022 after Lubbock police responded to Covenant Medical Center where Garcia was taken for a gunshot wound after the vehicle she was in was fired upon, according to an arrest warrant.

Garcia died from her injuries shortly after.

Prosecutor Tyler Smotherman in his opening statement told jurors the shooting stemmed from a fight at an after-hours club near the intersection of 50th Street and Research Boulevard.

Security camera footage from the club showed Garcia was with a group of people who fought another group of people that included McKine, according to police officials.

During the fight, a man armed with an AK-style pistol could be seen walking around in front of the club, then out of the cameras' view. Investigators believed the man began shooting because people could be seen running away, the warrant states.

Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from 7.62 caliber rounds from the area of the shooting, the warrant states.

Meanwhile, Garcia and her group drove away.

However, the video showed the gunman, identified by officials as McKine, and two women enter a dark-colored Ford Mustang, which speeds away, the warrant states.

Garcia's group were in the 4600 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway unaware that they were being hunted by the gunman, who caught up to them and began firing at their vehicle.

Garcia, who was sitting in the back seat behind the driver, was struck by a bullet in the neck, which ripped through her throat and carotid artery, Smotherman said.

Her driver headed to Covenant Medical Center."But it's too late," Smotherman told jurors. "22-year-old Ally is already dead."

Investigators believe McKine resembled the gunman seen in the after hours club video and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

By then, he was already being held at the jail after he was arrested by Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies about 5:30 a.m. for speeding in a Ford Mustang in the area of County Roads 6900 and 1340.

Meanwhile, deputies released the vehicle to the women McKine was with. One of the women was identified in court records as 20-year-old Cysili Quintanilla.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Quintanilla's home in the 1900 block of East Auburn. The search yielded a 7.62 caliber AK-style pistol hidden under a mattress. Smotherman told jurors he expected to present evidence that will show that pistol fired the bullet that killed Garcia.

Smotherman told jurors to expect to hear about the investigation into the shooting that identifies McKine to the shooting, including jail phone calls and interviews with investigators during which he admits to the shooting.

Quintanilla, who is expected to testify as a witness for the prosecution, faces four pending charges of aggravated assault in connection with a separate case that resulted from a separate investigation about a year after the shooting during which she is accused of fighting with a group of people at a central Lubbock bar then tried to run them over with her car, according to a police report.

Smotherman told jurors that Quintanilla reportedly told investigators she was sitting in the passenger seat as McKine drove the Mustang that chased after the Chrysler Garcia was in.

He said Quintanilla told investigators that McKine asked her to move back before he leaned over the passenger seat and shot at the Chrysler.

However, he said since Quintanilla is a close friend of McKine's, and he didn't know if her testimony will be consistent with her statements to police.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Trial begins for Lee McKine in 2022 deadly shooting on Marsha Sharp