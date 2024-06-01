Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association: Keeping public safety priorities in election season

Lubbock firefighters proudly deliver excellent service, we’re good stewards of city resources, and we give back to the community. And in most local election cycles, we strive to support incumbents or candidates that will keep public safety as a priority.

Some ask: Why are Lubbock firefighters involved in politics? The answer is simple. As long as politicians and their appointees control or fund the resources that affect our life-and-death decisions on the fire ground and our long-term safety and security, we will seek a seat at the table where decisions are made. This commitment is so important that firefighters pay for our political activity out of our own pockets.

As we continue into this election year, we urge community leaders and voters to ensure that we elect leaders that are truly committed to enhancing the capabilities and resources of our fire and emergency services – and those who are willing to be accountable on the issue.

Unlike some Texas cities in the news, Lubbock has been an example of fire service excellence in recent years. Recently retired Fire Chief Shawn Fogerson was widely respected around Texas for both leading our fire department and for finding innovative ways to work with our association. That cooperation has made our fire department stronger, allowing us to provide improving yet cost-effective service for Lubbock.

During the past two years, our community has seen tangible improvements in public safety. Lubbock Fire Rescue has seen increased funding, leading to the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment and technology. These advancements have improved and enhanced the effectiveness of our emergency interventions. Our firefighters are now better equipped to handle a wide range of emergencies – from structural fires to medical emergencies to dive and swift water incidents – thanks to the new resources secured with the support of elected officials.

Moreover, the city’s focus on comprehensive training and professional development has ensured that our personnel are among the best prepared in the region. The additional budget allocations have allowed us to construct a new training building, which is instrumental in refining our skills and strategies. This investment in our workforce has translated into a higher standard of service and increased safety for all residents of Lubbock.

Despite these successes, our work is far from over. As we look to the future, we cannot become complacent or take our progress for granted. The gains we have made can easily be undone if we fail to elect leaders who understand the importance of maintaining and enhancing our public safety infrastructure. Like roads or other essential services, we must continue to responsibly invest in public safety.

Put another way, elections have consequences. We must carefully evaluate candidates and support those who have demonstrated a genuine dedication to protecting our community. This means looking beyond rhetoric and examining their track records and proposed policies. It is essential that we choose leaders who will prioritize the safety of Lubbock’s residents, ensuring that our fire department and other emergency services continue to receive the necessary support.

Lubbock firefighters are proud of what can be achieved when a community comes together to prioritize public safety. Of course, these advancements are not guaranteed to continue without our active participation and vigilance. Let us honor the progress we have made by electing leaders who will continue to champion the cause of public safety, ensuring that Lubbock remains a safe and thriving community for all.

Joseph Wallace is president of the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: LPFA: Keeping public safety priorities in election season