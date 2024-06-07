Lubbock police report: Drowning victims were cooling off in the lake before going under

Two people whose bodied were recovered Wednesday from Dunbar Lake, were cooling off in the water when witnesses said they were pulled under by the current.

A police report provided details about the tragic drowning of 41-year-old Jimmy Lewis Stewart III and a 16-year-old boy.

Lubbock Fire Rescue officials responded to the lake after a reports came in about 2 p.m. about two people struggling in the lake before being pulled under and not surfacing.

LFR interim chief Rob Keinast said the department's dive team arrived and quickly recovered the bodies of two people. He said the recovery was made about 2:50 p.m. but did not say when the team arrived at the scene and began operations.

He said the bodies were found at a depth of 10 feet below the water.

Responding Lubbock police officers spoke with witnesses who were with Stewart and the boy.

They said they arrived as a group of four about 1:30 p.m. to hang out at the top of the Dunbar Lake Dam on the east side of the lake.

A "no swimming" sign is seen at Dunbar Lake, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The witness told police Stewart and the teen didn't know how to swim but wanted to cool off in the water, the report states.

The two entered the lake despite warnings from the people with them not to go.

Lubbock Fire Rescue Dive Team responds to a report of two drownings, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Dunbar Lake.

She said they held onto the slits in the middle of the dam while treading water but they appeared to be pulled away from the dam and the two began struggling in the water before going under.

The people with them tried to pull them out of the water but were unable to reach them and they didn't go into the water because they also didn't know how to swim.

The report states two people on paddle boards saw Stewart and the boy and called 911, the report states.

Keinast said witnesses at the scene were a crucial help in the dive team's efforts to find Steweart and the boy in the water.

"On a dive team incident that can take the majority of the time in a large body of water of trying to pinpoint exactly where they went under," he said. "Eyewitnesses were very helpful in the location and really sped up our dive team's recovery efforts."

Keinast also warned people about the dangers of playing in city lakes, where swimming is prohibited.

"I do want to put out (this warning that) through all of our city lakes, playa lakes, safety is paramount — number one," he said.

