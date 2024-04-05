Lubbock police records provide more details about deadly Easter Sunday shooting

On Easter Sunday evening, a family gathered in central Lubbock when three vehicles pulled up, and at least three unknown suspects armed with rifles intentionally began shooting into the house, which many individuals occupied.

Through an open records request from the Avalanche-Journal to the Lubbock Police Department, new details highlight the events surrounding the shooting that left two dead and one seriously injured on March 31.

According to the police report, one person was seriously injured when the house was being fired upon where "the family gathering returned gunfire at the suspects, striking and killing two individuals." The other individuals firing upon the house fled the scene in two cars.

On Wednesday, LPD identified Johnny Bermea, 36, and Jeremy Bermea, 33, as the people who were killed. Jose Lopez, 48, was taken to UMC by EMS with serious injuries.

In another part of town, a patrol officer received a call out to Lopez's home for a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the officer saw no sign of forced entry except for a doorbell video camera lying on the ground.

Dispatch attempted to contact the reporting party of the burglary when the reporting party, the wife of Lopez, advised that she was at the scene of the shots fired call and that the two calls were related.

The officer drove over to the scene of the shooting in the 1900 block of 36th Street, where they arrived to numerous individuals, cars, officers, and EMS personnel.

That is when the officer learned that two unidentified individuals got into a physical altercation prior to the shooting due to one individual not liking how the other person was treating someone's sister.

After that, the reporting party for the burglary incident called LPD to report the activity she saw through the door video camera after seeing a "group of males" at her residence allegedly looking for someone.

Later, three cars would pull up to the residence on 36th Street. Six individuals got out and started firing at the residence. This was when the four witnesses and 13 involved individuals fled either inside the house or behind cars.

According to the officer's report, only one person was confirmed to have returned fire on the subjects, but police have not identified that person.

As of Wednesday, LPD arrested Erica Jimenez, 36, Henry Bermea, 37, and Johnny Bermea Jr., 19, where all three were taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, each being held on a $300,000 bond. Bermea and Jimenez have been charged with felony counts of abandoning and endangering a child, and Bermea Jr. is being charged with aggravated assault.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police records offer more details about deadly Easter shooting