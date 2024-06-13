Lubbock police are holding an active shooter training Friday afternoon, and Lubbockites who notice a heavy police presence near 19th Street and Buddy Holly Avenue should not be alarmed.

The exercise begins at noon Friday at 1928 Buddy Holly Ave. The public can expect to see law enforcement in the area and may notice officers with weapons drawn or hear simulated gunfire, but this is all part of the training, the Lubbock Police Department said.

The training is expected to last several hours.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police to hold active shooter training Friday afternoon