Lubbock police chief reveals more details on Monday's deadly officer-involved shooting

A suspect shot and killed by a Lubbock police officer Monday night attacked the officer and an apartment manager with a knife, prompting the use of deadly force, Police Chief Seth Herman said during a news conference Tuesday.

Herman, who was sworn in as police chief Monday afternoon, said the officer, a seven-year veteran of the department, responded to a civil disturbance about 10:50 p.m. at an apartment in the 4700 block of 66th Street.

Herman said the apartment houses people being treated for substance abuse.

Herman declined to provide details about the initial disturbance call, saying he wanted to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

He said the apartment manager asked the officer to check on a resident, who was not identified during the news conference at the Lubbock Police Department headquarters.

However, as the manager unlocked the apartment for the officer, the resident, who Herman said had an "extensive criminal history," charged at both people with a knife.

"In turn, the officer responded appropriately, engaging the suspect with lethal fire," Herman said, "This was a split-second decision and there is no doubt the actions taken by the officer saved this third-party's life. I want to make that very clear."

Lubbock police respond to the scene of an officer-involved shooting Monday night in the 4700 block of 66th Street.

Neither the apartment manager nor the officer were injured.

Herman said responding officers, including the one involved in the shooting, began treating the suspect until he was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center, where he died.

"From the time the officer arrived and from the time the shots were fired, only five minutes have passed showcasing how quickly situations can escalate," Herman said.

He said the officer involved in the shooting, who was uninjured, is on administrative leave per LPD policy, and the shooting is being investigated by the Lubbock County Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the LPD's Office of Professional Standards.

Herman said the identity of the resident will not be released as he is considered a suspect in an aggravated assault investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police say resident charged at officer with knife, prompting shooting