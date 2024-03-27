Lubbock police ask for public help after deadly weekend shooting at taco shop

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for help in locating the alleged suspect in Sunday's shooting in central Lubbock.

Police are looking for Ladarion Daniels, 32, who police believe is armed and dangerous, and ask the public not to make contact with him.

An arrest warrant was issued for Daniels for alleged murder in connection to the shooting in the 1600 block of 50th Street.

According to LPD, officers were already in the area for an unrelated call when reports of shots fired came in at 1:51 a.m., where officers located Marshone Sheppard, 37, dead on arrival outside of the Taco Shack.

Through the police's initial investigation, it appears Sheppard was with a group of people waiting to enter Taco Shack when Daniels fired a shot, striking Sheppard. Daniels then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the location of Daniels is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police seek tips after Sunday's deadly shooting at Lubbock taco shop