Lubbock, Midland allergy clinics rebrand as AllerVie Health, will offer online resources

Two West Texas allergy clinics have finished rebranding on Tuesday, according to a company news release.

On Tuesday, allergy and immunology services provider AllerVie Health announced the completed transition of Lubbock's Allergy & Asthma Clinic of West Texas and Midland's West Texas Allergy to the AllerVie Health brand. The rebranding also brought a new electronic medical record (EMR) system and a patient portal, according to the release.

The new system and portal will allow patients to access health records, secure messaging with the practice and providers, streamlined medication management, bill pay options and electronic forms and documents. Online appointment scheduling is coming soon.

"AllerVie Health is honored to carry forward the legacy and reputation of our West Texas clinics while also pioneering advancements for the practice," said James Calderwood, vice president of operations. "This rebranding effort and integration of technology underscore AllerVie's dedication to excellence by broadening our impact, improving patient experiences and fostering innovation in West Texas."

Patients can contact the clinics with inquiries directly, or visit allervie.com/west-texas/.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock, Midland allergy clinics rebrand as AllerVie Health