Lubbock man sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2018 murder case

Abel Rosales Jr. is escorted out of a Lubbock District Court where he was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the September 2018 shooting death of Gabriel Rodriguez Jr.

A 27-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 22 years in prison after admitting to a North Lubbock fatal shooting more than five years ago.

Abel Rosales Jr. appeared before District Judge Douglas Freitag and pleaded guilty to a count of murder in the Sept. 12, 2018 slaying of Gabriel Rodriguez.

Murder carries a punishment of five years to life in prison. However, as part of a deal with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office, Rosales pleaded guilty in exchange for the 22-year prison sentence.

Rosales, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Sept. 14, 2018 arrest, will have to serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

As part of his plea, a charge of aggravated assault against Rosales was dismissed.

Rosales was one of two people arrested on a murder charge in the case.

His father, 55-year-old Abel Rosales Sr. , is awaiting trial while held at the Lubbock County Detention Center. His bond is set at $500,000.

The men's charges stem from a Lubbock police investigation that began about 7:15 p.m. when officers responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 2800 block of Baylor Street. Responding officers found Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Meanwhile, his brother, Elias Rodriguez, told officers that he was struck with a steel handle from a floor jack.

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

Elias Rodriguez told officers that two men entered their home and one of the intruders, later identified as Abel Rosales Jr., demanded to know who fought his father the day before. Elias Rodriguez said his brother, Gabriel, stood up and Rosales Jr. shot him in the chest, according to court documents.

Elias Rodriguez told police he took cover as Rosales Jr. tried to shoot him but the gun malfunctioned. He said the other man, later identified as Abel Rosales Sr., walked over to him and beat him with the steel jack handle. The intruders left the home before police arrived.

Gabriel Rodriguez was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he died.

Lubbock police arrested Abel Rosales Jr., on Sept. 14, at a home in the 3200 block of East Broadway. Police found Rosales Sr. at a home in the 3200 block of Cornell Street.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2018 murder case