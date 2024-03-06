Lubbock man found guilty in 2020 shooting sentenced for jumping bail

A 57-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for failing to return to court after he was found guilty of shooting at a family three years ago.

John Dunklin appeared in court by internet video from the Lubbock County Detention Center where he has been held since Nov. 2. He pleaded guilty to a count of bail jumping/failure to appear, a third-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

As part of his plea deal with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office he will serve his sentence concurrently with the eight-year prison sentence that jurors in the 137th District Court handed him at the end of a four-day trial in October.

Jurors found him guilty on Oct. 11 of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by threat, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Dunklin, who was on bond during the trial, pleaded not guilty to a Dec. 17, 2020 shooting in the 6000 block of Slide Road.

In that case, prosecutors presented jurors with evidence that Dunklin shot at a couple traveling in a yellow Camaro with their two children and their 3-year-old nephew in the back seat. Evidence showed the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Dunklin and the family.

After jurors found him guilty, Dunklin didn't return to court the next day for the punishment phase of his trial and a bond surrender warrant was issued for him.

Lubbock County Sheriff's deputies found Dunklin at his home on Nov. 2.

He was brought back to the 137th District Court on Nov. 15 when District Judge John McClendon pronounced his sentence in the aggravated assault case.

