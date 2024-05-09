Lubbock man arrested in online sting sentenced to 10 years for enticing a minor

A federal district judge in Lubbock told a 63-year-old man that the aggressive and explicit messages he sent online to a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl were concerning enough.

However, District Judge James Hendrix told Michael Edward John Koenigs that his actions after that showed a "level of dangerousness" he needed to address with a decade-long prison sentence.

Koenigs, who has been held in custody since June 21, 2023, appeared earlier this month before Hendrix for a sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty in January to a count of attempted enticement of a minor.

The offense carries a punishment of 10 years to life in prison.

Probation officers provided the court a presentencing report that recommended a sentence between 87 and 108 months in prison.

However, the minimum sentence in the case is 120 months and Hendrix accepted a plea agreement that capped the maximum sentence to 360 months.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors moved to dismiss a second count - a receipt of child pornography charge - against Koenigs.

His charge stems from a June 2023 Lamesa Police Department undercover operation targetting sexual predators online.

A detective posed as a 15-year-old girl on the KiK social media application on June 21, 2023.

That same day, a user using the profile "mijeknex" contacted the undercover officer and described himself as a 55-year-old carpenter. Meanwhile the undercover officer informed the user, later identified as Koenigs, that he was a 15-year-old girl and a high school sophomore.

A transcript of the conversation showed the messages quickly turned sexual.

Multiple times, Koenigs would ask the teen if she was a police officer.

At some point Koenigs agreed to meet the teen at a park in South Lubbock and Texas Department of Public Safety investigators where there to arrest him when he arrived.

'A level of dangerousness'

Koenigs was taken to the DPS headquarters where he admitted to driving to Lubbock to engage in sexual activity with a person he believed was a 15-year old girl.

He also admitted to receiving from an online user child sexual abuse materials that he stored on his phone.

Investigators found five videos that showed children between 5-7 years old being sexually abused.

One of the children on the videos reportedly resembled one of Koenigs' relatives.

Investigators spoke with Koenigs' family ,who denied the resemblance. There were also no outcries of sexual abuse from any family members.

Koenig's attorney argued during the sentencing hearing that his client acted out of vanity, not enticement, when he gave the undercover agent a younger age.

However, Hendrix said the evidence showed Koenigs' motivation behind his statements was to appear more attractive to a child.

Koenigs' attorney argued for a sentence of 120 months, saying his client's family remains supportive of him and sent letters on his behalf, describing him as a generous, compassionate man who has taken on the responsibility of taking care of extended family members.

He said his client's highly-developed carpentry skills will likely degrade while he serves his prison sentence.

"That's something that pains him," he said.

Koenigs addressed the court and tearfully described his actions as "incredibly stupid."

"I regret it every day," he said.

He also expressed remorse for the shame and disappointment he's caused his family.

"I am profoundly sorry for everything," he said.

Prosecutor Callie Woolam told the court that a 120-month sentence was an appropriate sentence to protect the community from Koenigs.

Woolam told the court the government allowed for a 30-year maximum sentence to account for the possibility that an outcry of sexual abuse against Koenigs was made between the time he entered his guilty plea and the sentencing hearing.

Hendrix told Koenigs that while his minimal criminal history was a mitigating factor in the case, the evidence in the case showed a "level of dangerousness" that concerned him.

"You quickly started discussing sexual acts you wished to perform on the child," he said. "You followed through with your conduct ... you drove there with the intent to engage in sexual conduct."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man arrested in online sting sentenced to 10 years