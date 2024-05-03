Lubbock man admits to lewd, obscene acts aboard flight

A 26-year-old Lubbock man has agreed to plead guilty to acting lewdly on a flight from Dallas to Lubbock last month.

Julion Deshaud Immanuel Morris is expected to plead guilty in federal court to a count of committing lewd, indecent or obscene acts on an aircraft and to a count of possession of cocaine. The first offense is a misdemeanor that carries a punishment of up to 90 days in prison. Possession of cocaine carries a punishment of up to a year in prison.

Court records show he has been held in custody since his March 29 arrest.

Morris' was arrested at the Preston Smith International Airport, where Lubbock International Airport police officers responded to reports of indecent exposure on a flight.

Officers spoke with a 25-year-old woman who sat across from Morris in the same row of the Southwest Airlines flight they took from Dallas to Lubbock. Four empty seats separated the two.

The woman said as their flight descended, she saw Morris "messing around with his crotch while he was looking at her," a probable cause affidavit states.

She said she got scared and looked away but looked back to make sure she wasn't imagining things and saw Morris pull out his genitals and began masturbating while staring at her, according to court documents.

The woman said the sight frightened her and she began to cry. She said she looked away and called a flight attendant who took her to a different row and stayed with her.

Officers noted the woman was visibly upset when she recounted the events on the flight and told officers she was afraid Morris would harm her when they landed.

Morris initially denied the obscene conduct and blamed it on a wardrobe malfunction, telling officers that his pants somehow unzipped and exposed his erection.

However, officers arrested Morris for indecent exposure and during an inventory search found in his wallet two clear plastic baggies containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

During an interview the next day with Homeland Security agents, Morris eventually admitted to his obscene conduct and said he wanted to apologize to the woman on the flight. He also admitted to possessing the drugs in his wallet, saying they were old and he hadn't used cocaine in a while.

Morris is set to appear May 6 to enter a guilty plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man admits to lewd, obscene acts aboard flight