Lubbock libraries, Science Spectrum among places to watch solar eclipse

On Monday, April 8, North America will witness its last total solar eclipse for over twenty years, and Texas is in the direct path of the path of totality — where the sun is completely blocked.

Lubbock is expected to see 88% eclipse totality; however, the weather — like most days — may not be in the city's favor. Regardless, there are numerous ways to watch the eclipse from the Hub City, including some organized events at the Science Spectrum and Lubbock public libraries.

What is the weather in Lubbock like for the April 8 total solar eclipse?

The National Weather Service weather forecast for April 8 is "A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m."

Lubbock's view of the eclipse is expected to reach its maximum around 1:35 p.m. on Monday.

NWS said that the day should be mostly sunny, with a high near 77 and a west/northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east/southeast in the afternoon.

Where can I view the eclipse in Lubbock?

Lubbock public libraries and the Science Spectrum Museum will also host viewing parties on Monday, which will include crafts for children to participate in.

Solar Eclipse Watch Party at Patterson Branch LibraryWhen: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.What: Watch one of the longest solar eclipses of the century at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. The library will have eclipse glasses while supplies last, food, drinks, crafts, and games for all ages. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Solar Eclipse Party at Groves Branch LibraryWhen: Noon to 1:40 p.m.What: Join the library for games, crafts, and space-themed snacks before we go outside to see the eclipse about 1:30 p.m. All ages are welcome at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th St.

Science Spectrum

Located at 2579 S. Loop 289, Suite 250, individuals can visit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on its front lawn and lobby and throughout the museum to safely view the eclipse.

The event will also include hands-on space science activities, crafts and experiment stations for all ages in the museum, and mini planetarium shows in the Science Spectrum’s portable digital planetarium, the SpaceBubble.

Safe Solar Eclipse viewings with special lenses and optical projections will also be available for people to utilize and purchase from the gift shop for $2.99.

The OMNI Theater will also offer a limited viewing of SolarMax, a 40-minute giant-screen documentary that tells the story of humankind’s struggle to understand the sun. According to the Science Spectrum, the film will take audiences on an "incredible voyage from pre-history to the leading edge of today’s contemporary solar science."

