Who should be the Lubbock A-J student of the week?

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal accepts nominations for high school students each week until noon Sunday by emailing newmedia@lubbockonline.com. Online voting begins Monday morning at lubbockonline.com. The poll runs through 5 p.m. Thursday, with the winner announced Friday online and in Sunday's weekend edition.

How to nominate

► School district officials can nominate a high school student for next week's award by emailing newmedia@lubbockonline.com by Sunday morning.

► Include nomination with grade level and two or three sentences highlighting achievements by the student.

Here are this week's nominees

Sydni Chesshir, junior, Floydada High School

Sydni Chesshir is involved in UIL, FFA, 4H, rifle competitions and stock shows. Sydni will hold an officer position in FFA next year. She has an outstanding GPA and by the end of her junior year thisyear she will have obtained over 20 dual credit hours.

Jourdan Diaz, senior, Frenship High School

Jourdan Diaz has only been in the Frenship High School Audio/Visual program for a year and a half and has exceeded all expectations. He has used his skills learned in AV to assist him in Business Professionals of America, earning him a state qualification, and has a summer internship lined up with a marketing firm in Oklahoma. Jourdan leads through example, and always works hard to make sure things are done well and to the best of his ability. He works for Frenship.tv and maintains a job outside of school successfully. He is the Media chapter SkillsUSA Treasurer and a part of the state qualifying Audio Video QuizBowl team. I’m proud to be Jourdan’s instructor.

