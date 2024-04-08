Who should be the Lubbock A-J student of the week?

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal accepts nominations for high school students each week until noon Sunday by emailing newmedia@lubbockonline.com. Online voting begins Monday morning at lubbockonline.com. The poll runs through 5 p.m. Thursday, with the winner announced Friday online and in Sunday's weekend edition.

Katelyn Grogan, sophomore, Lubbock-Cooper Liberty High School

According to her teachers, Katelyn Grogan is an exemplary FCS student who is an active member of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter at our school. This being the first year for Liberty to have a FCCLA Chapter Katelyn competed in the FCCLA STAR event Fashion Design earning gold and moving on to compete at the state level. Through Katelyn's involvement in FCCLA and in her Culinary Arts class, she has demonstrated strong leadership skills, excellent teamwork abilities, and a genuine passion for FCS. Her contributions to Liberty's FCCLA chapter have been invaluable. Katelyn is truly an exceptional individual who has embodied the qualities of a dedicated, hardworking and driven leader.

Miranda Martinez, senior, Frenship High School

According to her teachers, Miranda Martinez is a phenomenal student. She found her passion for Broadcast Media in the 8th grade and has stuck with it ever since. She is graduating from the AV program with an Adobe Premiere Pro certification and has committed to Oklahoma State University for Sports Broadcasting. Miranda is also heavily involved in the Frenship High School choir and participates in Madrigals. She is the current Media SkillsUSA chapter President and has led our chapter to several state qualifications. Miranda is a kind soul and leads with passion for media.

