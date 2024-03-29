Lubbock hospital confirms data breach, here's what was compromised, how to get help

A Lubbock hospital notified the community that a security breach occurred, which involved patients' information, according to a news release issued Friday.

About 2 p.m. Friday, the Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital, 4302 Princeton St., confirmed that a security breach of customer data occurred between Jan. 16-Feb. 4. The facility was alerted of "unusual activity" in its Information Technology department.

Trustpoint secured and isolated the IT systems and conducted an investigation with help from a third-party cybersecurity firm. Law enforcement has been informed, according to the release.

The ongoing investigation has determined that an unauthorized party accessed the IT network between Jan. 16-Feb. 4. During the breach, the party "accessed and/or acquired files that contain information pertaining to certain patients." That information included patients' names and one or more of the following:

Addresses.

Dates of birth.

Medical record numbers.

Health insurance plan member IDs.

Claims data.

Diagnosis.

Prescription information.

Social Security and/or driver’s license numbers.

Trustpoint began mailing letters to patients whose information may have been compromised on Friday. Patients whose social security and/or driver’s license numbers may have been involved are offered free credit monitoring and identity protection services.

The hospital has also started a toll-free line to answer questions, which can be reached at 844-563-2187 between 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday. People can also visit trhl.ernesthealth.com.

Trustpoint recommends patients review statements from their healthcare providers and contact them immediately if they see services they did not receive, according to the release.

"(Trustpoint) takes this incident very seriously and sincerely regrets any concern this may cause," the release stated. "To help prevent something like this from happening again, Facility has implemented, and will continue to adopt, additional safeguards and technical security measures to further protect and monitor its systems."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital in Lubbock confirms data breach