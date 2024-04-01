Lubbock Habitat for Humanity featured at 2024 Capitol Build in Austin

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is set to kick off its latest project, the 2024 Capitol Build, Wednesday in Austin.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, approximately 100 volunteers from both the Lubbock and Austin communities will build the walls of a Lubbock Habitat for Humanity house on the steps of the state Capitol to raise awareness about the need for affordable housing, according to a news release. Lubbock City Council District 2 Representative and long time Lubbock Habitat volunteer, Sheila Patterson Harris, will give the prayer at the state capitol building on Wednesday. The Lubbock Association of Realtors is also joining Texas Realtors as a sponsor for this event, and LAR President Michael Hutton and President-Elect Andrea Sturdivant are heading to Austin to build with Texas Realtors.

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity was selected by Habitat Texas as the one affiliate in the state to participate in this project.

After building the walls of this Lubbock Habitat house in Austin, the Lubbock Habitat for Humanity team will load them on a truck and drive the walls back to Lubbock so the house can be completed by hundreds of local volunteers.

The Lubbock portion of the Capitol Build will take place at 2114 Dartmouth St. from April 6 to 13. This build will be similar to the Blitz Build Lubbock Habitat does each September. Hundreds of volunteers are still needed to help. You must be 18 and up, but no skills are required. Volunteers are also needed to help with registration, meals, clean up, etc. Visit 2024 Capitol Build - Habitat for Humanity (lubbockhabitat.org) to sign up.

Lubbock Habitat is still seeking funds to cover the construction costs for this house. Individuals, churches, companies and groups can donate by contacting Christy Reeves at creeves@lubbockhabitat.org or by coming by the Habitat ReStore located at 3630 50th Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

