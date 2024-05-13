Lubbock events include Lubbock GOP women hosting Texas judge, Christian Women's Club

Lubbock Area Republican Women host Texas judge

This month's general program will feature Texas Supreme Court Justice Blacklock speaking at the Lubbock Area Republican Women meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Lubbock Women's Club, 2020 Broadway. Lunch is $20. RSVP to Lisa Cox at 806-782-4740 by noon Tuesday.

Christian Women's Club to meet

The Lubbock Christian Women's Connection will host its monthly luncheon and program from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Lubbock Country Club, 300 Mesa Road.

The theme is Fluttering into Spring with Danielle Talknitt of Slaton's Heirloom Flowers & Goods. She will demonstrate how to make a bouquet for Mother's Day.

Featured speaker will be One Crazy Lady (Davie) Linda Lee from Dallas who will share her story.

Cost of the buffet lunch, program and chance to win door prizes is $23.

Those interested are asked to RSVP by noon on May 10 to Sharen at 806-392-0264 or lubbockCWC@gmail.com

Payment can be made at the door. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are preferred to ensure there's enough food.

Alzheimer's gathering every month at Carillon

The Alzheimer's Association, West Texas Chapter, will hosts its "A Circle of Friendship" gathering from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Carillon Senior Living, 1717 Norfolk Ave.

For questions about programs & services contact Maria Llamas, Director of Programs & Services at (915)257-0246/mgllamas@alz.org

SPC to host 2024 STEM Summer Camp

LEVELLAND – South Plains College will host the 2024 Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Summer Camp for students in 9th to 12th grade on June 10-14. The camp runs from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. daily in the Science Building on the Levelland campus.

The cost of the camp is $60, which includes all materials, travel, meals, a shirt and a backpack. Students can register on the SPC Marketplace.

The camp will feature interactive, hands-on activities in robotics, biology, forensics and geology. Returning students from last year will grow their knowledge of computer programming and enjoy exciting projects in physics ranging from projectile projects and wind energy projects.

Campers will also learn about pathogens and immune responses with printed 3D models and discover unknown viruses via gel electrophoresis.

On June 14, the campers will travel to Canyon to visit West Texas A&M University and learn about geologic formations and preservation at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

For more information, visit https://www.southplainscollege.edu/about/grantprograms/STEMCamp.php or contact Dr. Alexander at 806-716-2322 or lalexander@southplainscollege.edu.

Lubbock Scrabble group meets regularly

Lubbock Scrabble Club meets most Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and most Sundays at 1:30 p.m. All levels of players are welcome. Call or text Kay Weston (806) 543-8198 for more information.

Uplift & Inspire Women's Conference slated

The Uplift & Inspire Women's Conference recently announce that it has been granted 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, marking a significant milestone in its mission to empower and uplift women across the Llano Estacado region.

This year's conference is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The 501(c)(3) designation recognizes the U&I Conference as a nonprofit organization dedicated to charitable, educational, and community-building initiatives. This status not only reinforces the conference's commitment to serving the community but also opens avenues for tax-deductible contributions and grants, enhancing its ability to make a positive impact.

With this new status, the U&I Conference invites individuals and businesses alike to explore opportunities for community engagement. The conference is actively seeking volunteers to contribute their time and skills to support the event and its mission.

For those interested in volunteering or exploring sponsorship opportunities, please contact the conference team directly at info@uandiconference.com.

