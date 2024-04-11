Lubbock County authorities looking for escaped inmate, believed to be headed to Lubbock

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified an inmate who allegedly stole an Upton County Sheriff's Office vehicle and is on the lam, according to a DPS spokesperson.

Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for Benjamin Soliz, 34, who allegedly stole an Upton County Sheriff's Office vehicle and is on the lam on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect is Benjamin Soliz, 36, who is believed to be wearing a white shirt, white boxers, and white shoes or socks and is believed to be in the Slaton area heading toward Lubbock.

According to DPS, Soliz crashed the Upton County vehicle near County Road 7700 and 2830 and stole a Can-am — a four-seater vehicle with a white spray tank attached to it.

Slaton ISD announced just after 4 p.m. that buses will not run as the search continues, and parents and guardians will have to pick up students in person.

This is a developing story. Follow Lubbockonline.com as more information is made available.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock authorities looking for escaped inmate from Upton County