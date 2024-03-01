Lubbock-Cooper High School's Alyssa Wilson selected as A-J's Student of the Week

Alyssa Wilson, a student at Lubbock-Cooper High School, was selected as this week's Avalanche-Journal Student of the Week. She was selected by A-J readers who voted in an online poll that ran Monday through Thursday. She was nominated by leaders at her school and was among nominees for the fifth week of the new A-J Student of the Week program.

Wilson is a senior at LCHS and a member of the choir. She was selected to participate in the TMEA All-State Treble Choir in San Antonio in February. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive, and Alyssa is one of 1,875 students out of 70,000 to be selected. She also starred as Morticia in the Lubbock-Cooper High School musical production of The Addams Family.

How to nominate

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal accepts nominations for high school students each week until noon Sunday by emailing newmedia@lubbockonline.com. Online voting begins at 5 a.m. Monday at lubbockonline.com. The poll runs through 5 p.m. Thursday, with the winner announced in the A-J's weekend edition.

► School district officials can nominate a high school student for next week's award by emailing newmedia@lubbockonline.com by Sunday morning.

► Include nomination with grade level and two or three sentences highlighting achievements by the student.

