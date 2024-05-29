Lubbock City Council advances South Overton student housing proposal

This rendering shows a proposed student apartment complex near 14th Street and Avenue X, as presented to the Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission on May 2, 2024.

The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday voted to approve a widely debated student housing proposal in central Lubbock's South Overton neighborhood, which was back on the council's agenda for the second time in less than a year.

The council voted 6-1 to advance the project, which would be located at 2401 14th St. Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris dissented.

The move comes after the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the project in a split vote May 2.

Landowner Thomas Kenneth Abraham and architecture firm Parkhill are seeking the change from a medium-density residential zone to a high-density residential zone for a series of lots between 14th and 15th streets at Avenue X, on the western edge of the South Overton neighborhood and just east of Texas Tech, the Avalanche-Journal previously reported.

The council heard more than four hours of public comment and discussion from Lubbockites and councilmembers on the proposal Tuesday. The city received hundreds of letters both in favor of and opposition to the newly proposed change.

Minnie Valles and her sisters speak to the Lubbock City Council in opposition to a proposed development during a meeting Tuesday at Citizens Tower.

Because representatives of more than 20% of the surrounding land area opposed the zone change in written responses to the proposal, a supermajority vote — six out of seven members — of the council was required to pass a zoning ordinance effecting the change under state law.

The ordinance will need to be passed on second reading at a later meeting to go into effect.

Holle Humphries and speaks to the Lubbock City Council in opposition to a proposed development during a meeting Tuesday at Citizens Tower.

Developer Parallel plans to build a 671-bed student housing complex on the property. The previous city council heard a similar zoning request for the property on Aug. 22, 2023. That effort failed 3-4 after hours of public testimony in opposition to the project.

The most recent iteration of the project's plans includes a few significant changes from last year's version to make it more appropriate for the area, Parallel representatives said earlier this month.

This map shows the location and current zoning at the site of a proposed student housing development, outlined in black, in the South Overton neighborhood, as presented to the Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission on May 2, 2024.

The proposed concrete-and-brick building would be 75 feet tall, down from the 94 feet originally pitched. The new design scraps plans for a rooftop pool and the façade has been changed to better fit in with surrounding properties, the developer said.

Plans also show the bed count reduced by about 35, and around 25 more parking spaces in a 570-car garage, the A-J reported.

The developers also said Tuesday they would update the city's sewer lines in the area to handle the additional use and would be open to installing speed bumps along 14th and 15th streets to cut down on traffic issues.

